Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 336,941 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,215,000 after purchasing an additional 194,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.34) to GBX 5,600 ($69.03) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

