HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 28,896 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,896 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

