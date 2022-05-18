HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 10,861 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,757 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

