HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,912 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE CURO opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.56. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

CURO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

