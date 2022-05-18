iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period.

IFRA stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

