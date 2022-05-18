HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,943,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

