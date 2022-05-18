Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,872,000 after acquiring an additional 625,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,549,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,441,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,214,000 after acquiring an additional 317,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

VTR opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.