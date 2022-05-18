HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,527 Shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.44% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $366,000.

Get Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of FRDM opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.