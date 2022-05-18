HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $316.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.43 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.74.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.15.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

