HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJUN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter worth $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 43.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

PJUN opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

