Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.83.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,528,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

