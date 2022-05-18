Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $235,000 Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Primis Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Primis Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Primis Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Primis Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $322.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 24,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,624 shares of company stock worth $545,574. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRST. TheStreet lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

