Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,878 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $501.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.56 and its 200 day moving average is $491.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.