Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,042 AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.11. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.