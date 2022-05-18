Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 98.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BTRS during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BTRS during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $144,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

