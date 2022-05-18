Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Avangrid by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

