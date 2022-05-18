Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $249,000 Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

FORR stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $965.90 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

