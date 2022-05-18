California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,390 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Adient worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

