California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 28,327 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,327 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Leggett & Platt worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $56.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.