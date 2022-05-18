1,968 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,599,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

EME opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

