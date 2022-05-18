Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $8,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 19,215 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,341.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE OFG opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

