Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 304,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 205,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 475,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 214,173 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 429,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

