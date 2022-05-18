Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.