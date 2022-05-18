California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of TEGNA worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

