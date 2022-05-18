Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,054 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 712,353 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 576,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 570,262 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.21) target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.44) price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

