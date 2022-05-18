Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $18,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

