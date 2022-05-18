Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Iridium Communications worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.