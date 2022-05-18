Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 44,198 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 1,162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.46. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

