QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of QuantumScape worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $348,666.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,714.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 788,520 shares of company stock worth $12,869,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 7.88. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

