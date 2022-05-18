California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.89 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,752 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of FOX worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in FOX by 894.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in FOX by 8,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FOX by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

