California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,003 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

TDC opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

