MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,983 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of MGIC Investment worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

