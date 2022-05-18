Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.52.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.