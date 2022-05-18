Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Whiting Petroleum worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 943.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 2,800.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

