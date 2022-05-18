BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.21 Million Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,143 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 242,251 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 191,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

