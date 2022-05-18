BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 29,241,100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,411 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.23% of Celestica worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

