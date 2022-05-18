BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,354 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. CWM LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXP. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

