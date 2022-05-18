AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,361 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Loews by 29.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 82.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Loews by 26.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of L stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

