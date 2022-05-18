Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,458 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 735,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 339,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,669,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after acquiring an additional 272,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

