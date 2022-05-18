Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,574 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,229 shares of company stock worth $3,728,516. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

