BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Triton International worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.02 million. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.