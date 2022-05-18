Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,854 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.96% of NV5 Global worth $63,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,289,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global stock opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.44 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

