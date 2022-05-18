$0.42 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 85,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.