AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Vision by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 676,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Vision by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

In other National Vision news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

