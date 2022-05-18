BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 132,716 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 344.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,716 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.42% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 49.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.