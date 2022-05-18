475,449 Shares in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 475,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of Zurn Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $9,704,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,463,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $882,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $26,239.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

