AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,543 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,080 shares of company stock worth $1,269,132. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

