Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Thor Industries worth $20,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

