BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,901 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $1,429,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 560,300 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.