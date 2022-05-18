Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of NextCure worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NXTC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. NextCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

